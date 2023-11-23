Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits Market Capitalization of $448.78 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $448.78 million and $2.48 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000057 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 448,212,766 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.