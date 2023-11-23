Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.50) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.63) price target on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Petershill Partners from GBX 223 ($2.79) to GBX 218 ($2.73) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of PHLL stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 146.40 ($1.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,640.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55. Petershill Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140 ($1.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.60 ($2.32). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 150.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 158.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Petershill Partners’s payout ratio is presently 130,000.00%.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

