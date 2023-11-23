PotCoin (POT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $219.46

PotCoin (POT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 247.9% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $219.46 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00186378 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00017497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010898 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

