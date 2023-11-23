Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Stock Price Up 1%

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.02 and last traded at $28.97. Approximately 588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 187.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 54,571 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF in the third quarter worth $1,074,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

About Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF

The Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (BTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to hold equities of small- and mid-cap healthcare firms in the US. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. BTEC was launched on Aug 19, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.