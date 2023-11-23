Prom (PROM) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.34 or 0.00011619 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $79.29 million and $1.31 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,399.11 or 1.00014827 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00011569 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000771 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.36093803 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,439,692.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.