Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Purple Biotech Trading Up 2.8 %

Purple Biotech stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. 63,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,413. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. Purple Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Biotech by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Purple Biotech from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

