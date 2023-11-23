Qtum Price Hits $3.07 (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $3.07 or 0.00008212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $321.11 million and approximately $35.58 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,063.62 or 0.05528382 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001025 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00055436 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00017127 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00023474 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00012345 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000165 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004841 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.
Qtum Coin Profile
Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Qtum Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.
