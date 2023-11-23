QUINT (QUINT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $146.44 Million

QUINT (QUINT) traded 76.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One QUINT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges. QUINT has a total market cap of $146.44 million and $67,991.94 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUINT has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

