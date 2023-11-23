Radicle Price Down 7.5% This Week (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00003983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $76.59 million and $5.59 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Radicle Profile

Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,455,980 coins. The official website for Radicle is radworks.org. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

