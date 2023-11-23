Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0002 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $58.72 million and $7.96 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003123 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000502 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000246 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015774 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,351,566,604 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

