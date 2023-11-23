Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Rayonier Stock Performance
NYSE:RYN traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 456,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,226. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $37.79.
Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rayonier Company Profile
Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rayonier
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.