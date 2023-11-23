Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Rayonier Stock Performance

NYSE:RYN traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 456,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,226. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $37.79.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rayonier Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after buying an additional 97,828 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 248,599 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

