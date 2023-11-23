Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SpartanNash (SPTN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ: SPTN) in the last few weeks:

11/17/2023 – SpartanNash was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/10/2023 – SpartanNash had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2023 – SpartanNash was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2023 – SpartanNash was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/5/2023 – SpartanNash is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SPTN traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $22.37. 145,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,710. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. The company has a market cap of $774.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 417.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 36,140 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 46,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

