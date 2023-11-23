ReddCoin Trading Down 61% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 61% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $964,222.11 and approximately $10,115.97 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 61% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.72 or 0.00186415 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010935 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

