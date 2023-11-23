Rockcliff Metals (CVE:RCLF) Trading Down 7.7%

Rockcliff Metals Corp (CVE:RCLF – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 103,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 165,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Rockcliff Metals Stock Down 7.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$9.48 million and a P/E ratio of -3.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About Rockcliff Metals

(Get Free Report)

Rockcliff Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, silver, and gold. The company primarily focuses on the Snow Lake Project located in Manitoba, Canada. Its principal properties include the Talbot Property, the Rail Property, the Bur property, and the Laguna Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockcliff Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockcliff Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.