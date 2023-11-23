Royal Bank of Canada Increases SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target to GBX 2,050

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,950 ($24.40) to GBX 2,050 ($25.65) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s previous close.

SSE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($20.27) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,986.43 ($24.85).

SSE traded up GBX 18.61 ($0.23) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,808.61 ($22.63). 1,261,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of £19.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12,057.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,637.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,713.81. SSE has a one year low of GBX 1,485 ($18.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,919 ($24.01).

In other SSE news, insider Gregor Alexander acquired 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,664 ($20.82) per share, for a total transaction of £3,211.52 ($4,017.92). Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

