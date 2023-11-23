Safe Self Reported Market Cap Hits $62.57 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00008031 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $62.57 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00136938 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00038297 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00023781 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002710 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.00322253 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

