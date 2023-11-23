Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $13.39 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $13.39 million and approximately $3,124.14 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,070.86 or 0.05534429 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055413 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00017497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00023499 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00012387 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,554,314,817 coins and its circulating supply is 1,533,674,994 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

