Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s 4th Largest Position

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,000,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982,997 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 6.7% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 8.27% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $2,638,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.48. 2,523,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,889. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.99. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

