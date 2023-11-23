Siacoin (SC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.60 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $251.09 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,289.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00186372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.27 or 0.00604099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.33 or 0.00446041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00050733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00125385 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,723,095,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,698,649,916 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

