Sime Armoyan Buys 5,200 Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,300.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Sime Armoyan acquired 8,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$46,200.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Sime Armoyan acquired 500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$2,625.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Sime Armoyan bought 23,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,480.75.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.52, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.42. The firm has a market cap of C$337.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.39. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a one year low of C$5.10 and a one year high of C$5.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

