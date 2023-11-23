Sime Armoyan Buys 5,200 Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,300.00.
Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 13th, Sime Armoyan acquired 8,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$46,200.00.
- On Thursday, November 9th, Sime Armoyan acquired 500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$2,625.00.
- On Friday, October 27th, Sime Armoyan bought 23,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,480.75.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance
Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.52, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.42. The firm has a market cap of C$337.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.39. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a one year low of C$5.10 and a one year high of C$5.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
