SingularityNET Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $287.30 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $287.30 million and approximately $35.52 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015715 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37,361.96 or 1.00019087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011572 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001750 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,354,841,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,354,841,475.5592766 with 1,241,997,271.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.28161401 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $56,370,897.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

