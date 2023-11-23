Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 80.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 205,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $21.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 51.87% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $114.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $252,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

