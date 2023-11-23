Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.43 and last traded at $24.58. 10,897 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 3,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04.
About Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF
The Sound Equity Income ETF (DIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. DIVY was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Tidal.
