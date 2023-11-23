Stableford Capital II LLC Buys New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger by 13.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 38,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,808,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $727,390,000 after purchasing an additional 572,185 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Schlumberger by 78.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 163,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 71,637 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Schlumberger by 85.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Schlumberger by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,540,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,372,000 after purchasing an additional 416,026 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.4 %

SLB traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $52.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,942,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,076. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,717,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,717,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,925 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,479. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

