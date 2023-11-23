Stableford Capital II LLC Buys New Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 4.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Sempra by 21.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.12. 2,930,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,481,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.97. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $84.13.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

