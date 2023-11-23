Stableford Capital II LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,972 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,855,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,835,904. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.91. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.