Stableford Capital II LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. Humana accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Humana by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Humana by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Humana by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,551 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Humana by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM traded up $8.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $515.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,383. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $558.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $499.34 and its 200-day moving average is $485.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

