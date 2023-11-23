Stableford Capital II LLC Invests $21.51 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 195,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,509,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $110.47. 1,469,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,012. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

