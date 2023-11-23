Stableford Capital II LLC Invests $822,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in Broadcom by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $9.20 on Thursday, hitting $972.00. 3,375,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,465. The company has a fifty day moving average of $876.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $846.43. The company has a market capitalization of $401.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $514.83 and a one year high of $999.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Broadcom



Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

