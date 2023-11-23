Stableford Capital II LLC Makes New $596,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $56.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,456,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,531,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average is $62.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

