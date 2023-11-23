Stableford Capital II LLC Makes New $903,000 Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 8.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 61,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 43.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 87,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,694 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $394,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,737 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,689,000 after purchasing an additional 883,544 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,405 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $69.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,753,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $69.31. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

