Stableford Capital II LLC Makes New $932,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 346.7% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

ABBV stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,428,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.