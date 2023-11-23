Stableford Capital II LLC Makes New $992,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,767 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.78 on Thursday, reaching $589.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $599.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $565.54 and a 200 day moving average of $544.58. The stock has a market cap of $260.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

