Stableford Capital II LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 337,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,000. ProShares Short QQQ comprises about 1.6% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 29,566,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,617,240. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

