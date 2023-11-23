Stableford Capital II LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 2.1% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,880,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,440,000 after purchasing an additional 704,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after purchasing an additional 823,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,073 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $57.73. 1,879,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,232. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

