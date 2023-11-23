Stableford Capital II LLC Purchases Shares of 15,835 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,835 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,159 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.1 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average is $56.81. The company has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

