Stableford Capital II LLC Purchases Shares of 21,692 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.0% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,405,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 358,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,405,000 after purchasing an additional 72,333 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,940,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,899,000 after purchasing an additional 840,657 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,414,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,527,000 after purchasing an additional 29,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $101.68. 5,724,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,261,500. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $257.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.96.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.