Stableford Capital II LLC Takes $794,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,847 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Netflix by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 158,867 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,979,000 after acquiring an additional 33,960 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,644,529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,164,889,000 after acquiring an additional 94,972 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $193,169,000 after acquiring an additional 318,218 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,755,000 after acquiring an additional 160,644 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $478.00. 2,843,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,404. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.41 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $405.31 and a 200-day moving average of $412.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

