Stableford Capital II LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

HON traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $192.31. 1,881,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,195. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.57. The company has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

