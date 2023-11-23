Stableford Capital II LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $155.64. 2,197,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,099. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

