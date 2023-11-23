Status (SNT) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $159.77 million and $9.14 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015720 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,350.72 or 0.99998469 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011573 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000766 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003992 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,868,006,905 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

