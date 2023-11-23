Steem Reaches Market Capitalization of $115.06 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $115.06 million and $6.84 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,289.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00186372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.27 or 0.00604099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.33 or 0.00446041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00050733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00125385 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 449,167,255 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

