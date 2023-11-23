StockNews.com Lowers Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Sell

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTDR. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.33. 1,192,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,383. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $69.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

