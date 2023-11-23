Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 7500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Strategic Metals Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$21.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 13.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24.
Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About Strategic Metals
Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Strategic Metals
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.