Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 7500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Strategic Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$21.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 13.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Get Strategic Metals alerts:

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Strategic Metals

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.