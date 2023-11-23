sUSD (SUSD) Market Cap Hits $43.52 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $43.52 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 43,914,173 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

