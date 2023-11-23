Swipe (SXP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $203.06 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Swipe coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swipe has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $203.06 million and $13.24 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 585,232,194 coins and its circulating supply is 585,236,185 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

