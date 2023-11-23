Symbol (XYM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $161.59 Million

Symbol (XYM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $161.59 million and $876,675.13 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Symbol has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Symbol

Symbol launched on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,277,516,963 coins and its circulating supply is 5,838,814,019 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

