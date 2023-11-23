TerraClassicUSD Market Cap Hits $118.80 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $118.80 million and approximately $13.45 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00055710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00023521 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00012336 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004358 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,787,620,411 coins and its circulating supply is 8,980,720,671 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

