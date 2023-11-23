Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Trading Down 14.3%

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 280,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 609% from the average session volume of 39,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Tesoro Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Tesoro Minerals Company Profile

Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Western South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

