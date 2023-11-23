Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Trading Down 14.3%

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 280,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 609% from the average session volume of 39,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Tesoro Minerals Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.65.
Tesoro Minerals Company Profile
Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Western South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tesoro Minerals
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Tesoro Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesoro Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.