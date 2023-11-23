The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Given New GBX 1,300 Price Target at Bank of America

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from GBX 1,150 ($14.39) to GBX 1,300 ($16.26) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGE. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.26) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.76) to GBX 1,250 ($15.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,041.25 ($13.03).

About The Sage Group

Shares of SGE traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,131.50 ($14.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,430. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 725.40 ($9.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,152 ($14.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5,657.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 994.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 939.53.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

